Cape County Commission approves website upgrade

Cape Girardeau County's website will be upgraded to make it easier for the public to access election results and other election information, officials said Thursday.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted to spend $4,500 to "build out" the site.

Element 74, which hosts the county's website, will perform the work, county officials said.

County Clerk Kara Clark Summers told the commission the existing website is "not browser or mobile friendly."

She added, "We want people to access the site, use the site."

Summers said the whole website needs to be upgraded, but that her office can't afford to pay for it.

The clerks said her office will pay for the upgrade regarding election information.