Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests

Cape Girardeau County commissioners requested a bid for financial and compliance audit services at their Monday, Sept. 30, meeting.

County Auditor Pete Frazier said these are required each year. He proposed a one-year option with five additional renewal option years attached.

“The hope is that we can get an extended bid, which we did last time,” Frazier told the commissioners. “… By providing us with the opportunity to extend it out, we could potentially get a long-term lock-in bid, which is a good thing for us.”

He anticipated rates for the bid would go up the longer the county waited.