Cape County Commission approves $3.5 million jail improvements project

Cape Girardeau County government will spend about $3.5 million to renovate and replace the plumbing and electrical systems, and install a new heating and cooling system in the county jail.

Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to proceed with the project.

“We have a 20-year-old and a 40-year-old jail,” said Second District Associate Commissioner Charles Herbst.

The jail in Jackson involves two attached buildings, he said Friday.

The original structure was built in 1979. The second building was added in 2000, Herbst said.

“In the 40-year-old building, everything is obsolete,” he said.

CTS Group, a St. Louis-based company specializing in energy efficiency projects, will do the work, Herbst said.

Commissioners asked CTS to assess the situation. The company recently came back with its recommendations, which the commission accepted.