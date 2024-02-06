All sections
NewsSeptember 21, 2017

Cape County Commission agenda 9/21/17

Approval of minutes n Minutes of the Sept. 18 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the Sept. 18 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda
Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Recorder of deeds monthly report
  • Cape Girardeau County Extension Office 2018 budget

Appointments and possible action items

  • Drug-court administrator Sheila Sauer request for 2017 budget adjustment
  • Sheriff John Jordan and Capt. Ruth Ann Dickerson will discuss STOP Grant employee position
  • Read bids received for Bid 14-21-SEP17 -- playground rubber mulch for Levi's Adventure Trail; refer bids to Parks Department for review and recommendation

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo

Local News

