Cape County Commission agenda 9/21/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Recorder of deeds monthly report
- Cape Girardeau County Extension Office 2018 budget
Appointments and possible action items
- Drug-court administrator Sheila Sauer request for 2017 budget adjustment
- Sheriff John Jordan and Capt. Ruth Ann Dickerson will discuss STOP Grant employee position
- Read bids received for Bid 14-21-SEP17 -- playground rubber mulch for Levi's Adventure Trail; refer bids to Parks Department for review and recommendation
Discussion and possible action
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo