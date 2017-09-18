All sections
September 18, 2017

Cape County Commission agenda 9/18/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of the Sept. 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the Sept. 14 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Cape Girardeau Reorganized Common Sewer District agenda and prior meeting minutes
  • Executed copy of agreement with Weber & Associates for jail security audit
  • Executed copy of user agreement with St. Louis County Department of Public Health for the prescription-drug monitoring program

Appointments and possible action items

  • Approve flu-shot clinic for county employees

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo

Local News

