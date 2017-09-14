Cape County Commission agenda 9/14/17

Routine business
- Purchase orders
- Payroll change forms
- Quotes for copy machine purchase for the circuit clerk's office, division III
- Bank reconciliation for August
- 20-hour annual certification -- Sheriff John Jordan
- Missouri Department of Natural Resources -- draft fiscal year 2018 intended-use plan -- drinking water state revolving fund -- public-hearing notices
Appointments and possible action items
- Several citizens of the village of Dutchtown to speak regarding the disincorporation of the village of Dutchtown
Discussion and possible action
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board
Public comments
- Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo