NewsSeptember 11, 2017

Cape County Commission agenda 9/11/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of the Sept. 7 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the Sept. 7 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Drainage District No. 1 tax book for 2017
  • North County Fire Protection District 2018 annual budget
  • Fruitland Area Fire Protection District 2018 annual budget
  • East County Fire Protection District 2018 annual budget
  • Delta Fire Protection proposed 2018 annual budget

Appointments and possible action items

  • Butler County EMS -- David Ross will present overview of the services offered

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo

