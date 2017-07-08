All sections
NewsAugust 7, 2017

Cape County Commission agenda 8/7/17

Cape Girardeau County Commission 1 Barton Square, Jackson 9 a.m. today Approval of minutes n Minutes of the July 31 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...

Cape Girardeau County Commission

1 Barton Square, Jackson

9 a.m. today

Approval of minutes

  • Minutes of the July 31 meeting

Communications/reports -- other elected officials

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items listed on agenda

Routine business

  • Purchase orders
  • Payroll change forms
  • Archive Center monthly report
  • Postage report for July 2017

Appointments and possible action items

  • Present resolution No. 17-R4 -- approving the refinancing of revenue bonds of the Industrial Development Authority for the SoutheastHEALTH renovation project -- Steve Haas, SoutheastHEALTH chief financial officer
  • Approve closed-session minutes from meeting July 17 -- regarding real estate matter
  • Bid received for Bid 11-01AUG17 lift station -- County Park South Levi's Adventure Playground -- award bid to vendor contingent approval from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation (grant administration)

Discussion and possible action

  • None at this time

Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board

  • None at this time

Public comments

  • Items not listed on agenda

Pertinent address:

1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo5

Local News

