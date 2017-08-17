Wednesday, September 25
August 17, 2017
Cape County Commission agenda 8/17/17
Approval of minutes n Minutes of the Aug. 14 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on agenda Routine business...
Cape Girardeau County Commission
1 Barton Square, Jackson
9 a.m. today
Approval of minutes
Minutes of the Aug. 14 meeting
Communications/reports -- other elected officials
None at this time
Public comments
Items listed on agenda
Routine business
Purchase orders
Payroll change forms
Appointments and possible action items
Present quotes for purchase of various envelopes -- collector's office, Kristi Watson, chief deputy
Park superintendent Bryan Sander -- Delta Regional Authority Creative Placemaking Grant match, Levi's Adventure Trail.
Discussion and possible action
None at this time
Discussion and possible action -- county advisory board
None at this time
Public comments
Items not listed on agenda
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo
