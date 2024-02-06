Cape County Commission Accomplishments

The following is a list of Cape Girardeau County Commission accomplishments since January 1, 2009, prepared by associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst and provided to the Missourian as they announced their plans to seek re-election in 2020:
Administration & Buildings
- Improved the county's Administration Building including elevator updates, HVAC and electrical improvements and remodeling of offices.
- Improved to all county buildings.
- Began construction of a new Cape County Courthouse which will offer improved courtroom availability and energy efficiency as well as enhanced safety for the public, judges and county inmates.
- Developed a combined 911 center with the city of Jackson and installation of an enhanced communications system.
- Added 19 tornado warning sirens in out county areas.
- Implemented safety programs for all county employees, including first aid and CPR training.
- Relocated and consolidated the county's juvenile services offices into a new building on Rust Avenue in Cape Girardeau, allowing for more efficient operations.
- Acquired property adjacent to the new Courthouse and jail for parking.
- Developed a partially self-insured health insurance program.
- Obtained a federal grant for the extension of Route AB.
- Improved the county's information technology/security systems.
- Relocated the public defender's office allowing room for additional staff.
County Park
- Constructed Melania's Playground in County Park North and Levi's Playground in County Park South.
- Worked with the Missouri Department of Conservation on lake improvements in County Park South.
- Added the Avenue of Flags, Freedom Rock, the Wall of Honor and SALT (Seniors and Lawmen Together) Memorial in County Park North.
- Coordinated with the Missouri Department of Conservation on the expansion of MDC's offices in County Park North.
Highway Department & Road Improvements
- Developed employee safety and training programs.
- Increased employee wages.
- Upgraded equipment and equipment availability for use in disaster situations.
- Initiated a de-icing program for county roads.
- Paved 101 miles of new roads with Proposition 1 funding.
- Ongoing overlay and maintenance of existing paved roads.
- Replaced numerous county bridges.
- Eliminated all wooden deck bridges along county roads.
- Acquired a Delta Regional Authority grant for road improvements in the vicinity of the Capital Sand mining operations and acquisition of easements and funding for those roads.
- Acquired a dump truck using Volkswagen settlement funds.
- Acquired a Delta Regional Authority grant to help pave a portion of County Road 330 from Route PP to the entrance of Jackson's West Industrial Park (additional funding for this project is coming from the city of Jackson and the Missouri Department of Transportation).