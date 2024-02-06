Cape County Commission Accomplishments

The following is a list of Cape Girardeau County Commission accomplishments since January 1, 2009, prepared by associate commissioners Paul Koeper and Charlie Herbst and provided to the Missourian as they announced their plans to seek re-election in 2020:

Administration & Buildings

Improved the county's Administration Building including elevator updates, HVAC and electrical improvements and remodeling of offices.

Improved to all county buildings.

Began construction of a new Cape County Courthouse which will offer improved courtroom availability and energy efficiency as well as enhanced safety for the public, judges and county inmates.

Developed a combined 911 center with the city of Jackson and installation of an enhanced communications system.

Added 19 tornado warning sirens in out county areas.

Implemented safety programs for all county employees, including first aid and CPR training.

Relocated and consolidated the county's juvenile services offices into a new building on Rust Avenue in Cape Girardeau, allowing for more efficient operations.

Acquired property adjacent to the new Courthouse and jail for parking.

Developed a partially self-insured health insurance program.

Obtained a federal grant for the extension of Route AB.

Improved the county's information technology/security systems.