Cape County Commission accepts tax rate requests

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday received requests from three county taxing entities for 2019 that are identical to their 2018 tax rates.
During their Monday morning meeting, the county commissioners accepted a tax rate recommendation of 4.78 cents per $100 property tax valuation from the Senior Citizens Service Fund Board, a proposed tax rate of 5.53 cents from the Cape County Board for Developmentally Disabled and a rate request of 7.72 cents from the Cape County Mental Health Board.
A public hearing on the tax rate requests is scheduled during the commission’s Sept. 5 meeting.
