Cape County Commission accepts tax rate requests

During their Monday morning meeting, the county commissioners accepted a tax rate recommendation of 4.78 cents per $100 property tax valuation from the Senior Citizens Service Fund Board, a proposed tax rate of 5.53 cents from the Cape County Board for Developmentally Disabled and a rate request of 7.72 cents from the Cape County Mental Health Board.

A public hearing on the tax rate requests is scheduled during the commission’s Sept. 5 meeting.