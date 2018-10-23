Cape County collector candidates seek to upgrade office

Cape Girardeau County collector candidates Barbara Gholson and Carrie Michelle Robert want to upgrade the tax-collecting office.

Both women said they want to make greater use of technology if elected to the $78,000-a-year job.

Barbara Gholson

Republican candidate Gholson, a deputy collector for the county, said, if elected, she would work with state government ï¿½to get our tax files online so that the license bureaus would be able to find paid tax receipts or citizens of the county could renew their licenses online.ï¿½

Gholson said she also wants to set up an online database for taxpayers, banks, title companies and others to print tax receipts and look up tax amounts.

ï¿½This would save phone calls and emails for individuals and companies and would allow more efficiencies in the office,ï¿½ she said.

Carrie Michelle Robert

Democratic candidate Robert, a tax purchasing agent for a company that deals with current and delinquent taxes in Illinois, said, if elected, she would focus on upgrading the technology in the collectorï¿½s office with an emphasis on establishing ï¿½an informative and resourceful website.ï¿½

Robert, the daughter of former county recorder of deeds Janet Robert, said such a website ï¿½is important so residents of this county can choose to easily obtain needed information electronically, thus saving taxpayer money.ï¿½

She said she also would advocate for biannual payment plans to ease the burden on taxpayers.

ï¿½These changes would bring a positive financial savings to both the citizens and the county,ï¿½ Robert said.

The winner of the Nov. 6 general election will replace retiring collector Diane Diebold, who has served as county collector for nearly two decades.