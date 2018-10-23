Cape County collector candidates seek to upgrade office

Cape Girardeau County collector candidates Barbara Gholson and Carrie Michelle Robert want to upgrade the tax-collecting office.
Both women said they want to make greater use of technology if elected to the $78,000-a-year job.
Republican candidate Gholson, a deputy collector for the county, said, if elected, she would work with state government ï¿½to get our tax files online so that the license bureaus would be able to find paid tax receipts or citizens of the county could renew their licenses online.ï¿½
Gholson said she also wants to set up an online database for taxpayers, banks, title companies and others to print tax receipts and look up tax amounts.
ï¿½This would save phone calls and emails for individuals and companies and would allow more efficiencies in the office,ï¿½ she said.
Democratic candidate Robert, a tax purchasing agent for a company that deals with current and delinquent taxes in Illinois, said, if elected, she would focus on upgrading the technology in the collectorï¿½s office with an emphasis on establishing ï¿½an informative and resourceful website.ï¿½
Robert, the daughter of former county recorder of deeds Janet Robert, said such a website ï¿½is important so residents of this county can choose to easily obtain needed information electronically, thus saving taxpayer money.ï¿½
She said she also would advocate for biannual payment plans to ease the burden on taxpayers.
ï¿½These changes would bring a positive financial savings to both the citizens and the county,ï¿½ Robert said.
The winner of the Nov. 6 general election will replace retiring collector Diane Diebold, who has served as county collector for nearly two decades.
Both candidates outlined their views in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.
Both Gholson and Robert live in Jackson.
Gholson has 20 years of experience in the collectorï¿½s office. She was hired by the late Harold Kuehle in 1998 when he was collector. Diebold took over following Kuehleï¿½s retirement in 1999.
The Republican candidate cited her ï¿½experience, knowledge, dependability, integrityï¿½ as reasons voters should elect her.
Gholson said she understands how each of the other county offices ï¿½work together in reporting, verifying and maintaining accountability.ï¿½
Robert said she has 16 years of experience ï¿½working with collectors and other elected office holders in 40-plus countiesï¿½ in Illinois.
ï¿½I am knowledgeable in how to grow our community by upgrading our current office,ï¿½ she said. Robert added she has used various software programs that can improve ï¿½the efficiency and effectiveness of the office.ï¿½
Gholson defended the decision to move the county collectorï¿½s satellite office in Cape Girardeau from its downtown location in the Common Pleas Courthouse Annex to office space at 2311 Bloomfield St.
ï¿½I do not believe the relocation of the Cape Girardeau office will be a hardship to the citizens,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½The new location is close to a major thoroughfare and is closer to the Cape license bureau.ï¿½
Robert said she hopes the move will prove more convenient for taxpayers.
ï¿½Only time will tell if it was a good decision,ï¿½ she said.
