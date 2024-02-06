This past Tuesday began for Kara Clark Summers like most Election Days: at 3:30 a.m.

Though by her own admission “not a morning person,” the Cape Girardeau county clerk and her team would spend the next 20 hours or so doing, well, just about whatever it took to shepherd another pandemic-year election to an accurate and orderly end.

Her first stop was City Hall in Cape Girardeau — the only one of the 29 precincts in her purview that had yet to be assembled in the preceding days — to ready the site before election judges arrived at 5 a.m.

For the second election cycle this year, much of that assembly was aimed at coronavirus-proofing the voting procedure from start to finish. The measures went beyond just face masks and hand sanitizer. Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that Congress passed earlier this year, Cape Girardeau County received about $69,000 to conduct elections with additional personal protective equipment. So barriers were erected, physical-distancing guides marked in duct tape on the carpet, and a small contingent of auxiliary staffers, armed with spray bottles and washrags, were charged with tailing voters throughout the day to constantly sanitize all identifiable touch-points.

Clark Summers, who is quick and insistent when ascribing credit to the office’s staff, reserved special praise for the colleagues who shouldered this latter task, noting that, “We paid them to work, but that’s a long day, especially when they’re putting themselves out there. Ten dollars an hour is not a lot when you’re asking someone to come in and sanitize after every voter.”

Election officials Amy Hester, right and Caitlin McCready perform verification tasks necessary for the results of the Aug. 4 election to be verified at the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office on Friday in uptown Jackson Tyler Graef ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian

One such worker, Chris Walley, would later cast the day’s work as a matter of civic duty; a responsibility he felt to help his neighbors and strangers alike engage in local government.

“It’s something we have to do,” he said. “We can’t keep people from voting. A little old lady just told me it’s welcoming now to walk into a place and smell alcohol when it’s not a bar. Because you know it’s clean. So we’re gonna keep cleaning so people can vote and we’re gonna be okay.”

The unexpected

When the polls opened at 6 a.m., Clark Summers began her custom of visiting as many polling locations as possible to address or prevent any potential problems. She said the county was blessed this cycle to have avoided any malfunctions in actual voting equipment, as can happen on occasion. But problems inevitably surface once the polls open and those problems are seldom obvious.

This election, for instance, had seen the polling place at St. Andrew’s church on Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau relocated from its customary spot in the church to a nearby building in the weeks before Election Day, and although voters were sent notices reminding them of the change, enough confusion transpired at the far end of the parking lot that one poll worker had to be stationed outside to direct traffic.

“There was just a lot going on there,” Clark Summers said, keeping most, if not all, traces of exasperation from her voice. The problem, she explained, was eventually solved through an impromptu shuttle service using a golf cart on loan from the City; yet another example of the cooperation for which Clark Summers was grateful.

“We have such a great staff and a very generous community,” she said, which came in handy considering the higher-than-normal voter turnout of last week’s election.