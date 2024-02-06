Cape County clerk addresses voter concerns

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the November 2020 general election has posed a multitude of challenges for her office.
With record-breaking numbers of voter registrations, changes in voting options and policies due to the coronavirus pandemic, and misinformation about voter fraud spread through social media, Summers told the SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday that many voters have expressed concerns about the upcoming election.
The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, Summers said, has been working diligently to combat the challenges and address voter concerns.
“This election has been very challenging: people are frustrated, tensions are high, and the biggest challenge we’re facing is that every little thing people see, they believe,” Summers said told the crowd at Delmonico’s Steakhouse in Jackson. “Every little thing people hear and see on social media and through other forms of media, they believe.”
Summers said the addition of the mail-in option due to the pandemic has caused confusion about absentee voting.
The mail-in option is available for anybody, and must be returned by mail. To be eligible for an absentee ballot, specific criteria must be met and a ballot may be requested electronically and submitted in-person or by mail.
“Now, some people think that the only way to ensure a safe vote is by voting in person on Election Day,” Summers said. “Whether you go to the polling locations, or do an absentee vote in person, you have the exact same experience that you have on Election Day.”
Summers said while the mail-in process is beneficial for people who need it, such as elderly people living in nursing homes or military personnel overseas, she doesn’t think it’s the most convenient option for voters.
“The only way you can return the [mail-in] ballot is by mail, which I do not find acceptable for our voters,” Summers said. “In my opinion, it is safer for people to walk their ballot into our office and hand us their I.D., rather than just go and place it in the mail.”
Regardless of which option is used, Summers assured voters Missouri has a system of checks and balances in place to combat fraudulent behavior. Some of the systems include: A check with the Social Security Administration, the Drivers License Bureau, and proof of identification.
“So, there are checks and balances in place, you just have to do your due diligence to follow them,” Summers said. “Everyone in my office is committed to doing the right thing and following the law, and in helping our voters and making sure everybody is eligible to vote and has the opportunity to cast their ballot.”
Summers said the County Clerk’s Office has also hired new judges, as it faces record-breaking voter registration numbers.
As of Thursday, 3,800 eligible county residents have already voted, and 54,000 residents in Cape Girardeau County are registered to vote, Summers said.
“We’ve never seen these numbers in absentee voting already,” Summers said. “We’ve never had this many [absentee votes] the entire time and we’ve already surpassed that amount, and we still have a couple of weeks to go.”
The office is estimating an 80% to 85% voter turnout rate for the election Nov. 3.
“We trained over 160 new judges, and we will have probably over 300 people working the polls at our 31 polling locations on Election Day,” Summers said.
Summers said if voters have questions or concerns regarding the upcoming election, they may call her office at (573) 243-3547.
