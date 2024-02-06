Cape County clerk addresses voter concerns

Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers said the November 2020 general election has posed a multitude of challenges for her office.

With record-breaking numbers of voter registrations, changes in voting options and policies due to the coronavirus pandemic, and misinformation about voter fraud spread through social media, Summers told the SEMO Pachyderm Club on Thursday that many voters have expressed concerns about the upcoming election.

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office, Summers said, has been working diligently to combat the challenges and address voter concerns.

“This election has been very challenging: people are frustrated, tensions are high, and the biggest challenge we’re facing is that every little thing people see, they believe,” Summers said told the crowd at Delmonico’s Steakhouse in Jackson. “Every little thing people hear and see on social media and through other forms of media, they believe.”

Summers said the addition of the mail-in option due to the pandemic has caused confusion about absentee voting.

The mail-in option is available for anybody, and must be returned by mail. To be eligible for an absentee ballot, specific criteria must be met and a ballot may be requested electronically and submitted in-person or by mail.

“Now, some people think that the only way to ensure a safe vote is by voting in person on Election Day,” Summers said. “Whether you go to the polling locations, or do an absentee vote in person, you have the exact same experience that you have on Election Day.”

Summers said while the mail-in process is beneficial for people who need it, such as elderly people living in nursing homes or military personnel overseas, she doesn’t think it’s the most convenient option for voters.