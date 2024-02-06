The Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk’s Office will no longer allow the public or news media to print out court records from a public access computer in the Common Pleas Courthouse.

Requested documents now will be printed by clerk staff and redacted to mark out any personal identifiers such as date of birth and Social Security and driver’s license numbers, Circuit Clerk Charleen Biester said Monday.

But Missouri Press Association attorney Jean Maneke said it appears under state law and a Missouri Supreme Court rule circuit clerks are not required to redact such information.

Missouri’s Sunshine Law states no state entity shall publicly disclose a Social Security number unless it is in connection with “any civil or criminal proceeding” in court, Maneke said.

The law also states any person receiving a Social Security number from any entity is subject to the same confidential provisions as government entities, she said.

Maneke and Biester differ over what is required of circuit clerks under Missouri Supreme Court Rule 2.05.

The rule states Social Security numbers and personal information may be disseminated if such records are otherwise open to the public, Maneke said.

“Unless required by statute, court personnel are not required to expunge or redact Social Security numbers or personal information that appears in case records,” the rule states.

Biester, however, cites a provision of the rule stating clerks shall not provide personal information verbally, or by fax or email.

Personal information, according to the rule, includes Social Security numbers, motor vehicle license numbers, victim information, witness information and financial and credit card account numbers.

The state’s highest court does not list birth dates in its list of what constitutes “personal information,” but Biester said birth dates could be considered personal information.

The change in printing of court records doesn’t apply to attorneys. They have complete access to computerized court records from their law offices.

Biester was elected circuit clerk last year, replacing Patti Wibbenmeyer, who retired.