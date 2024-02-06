Cape County candidates to speak Thursday

Candidates for Cape Girardeau County offices will speak at a SEMO Pachyderm Club meeting Thursday.
President Wavis Jordan said the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Delmonico’s restaurant in Jackson.
Candidates expected to speak include those running for District 1 commissioner and coroner.
For more information, contact Jordan at (573) 270-9871.
