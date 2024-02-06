Kara Clark Summers credits her Cape Girardeau County clerk predecessor, Rodney Miller, for bringing a bit more order to the filing process for candidates seeking public office.

Miller instituted a policy Summers, clerk since 2007, continues to use as filing opens today for offices open in the April 6 general municipal election.

Years ago, ballot position was first-come, first-served, meaning the first person through the door to file would have the benefit of the spot at the top of the list of candidates come Election Day.

Before Miller’s innovation, Summers said, people would camp outside the clerk’s office and even sleep outside the door at the county Administration Building at 1 Barton Square in Jackson hoping to claim the best ballot slot.

There is no one camping out these days because there is no longer any certain advantage to being first in the door.

On the initial day of filing, a candidate pulls a number by random. Whatever number is drawn is where the candidate appears on the ballot. After the first day, ballot positions are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Controversial board

There are three four-year terms and one two-year unexpired term to fill April 6 for the county’s Public Health Center Board of Trustees.

The panel came under scrutiny over the summer when the PHC board voted July 13 to implement a county-wide mask order in response to COVID-19. That order, with some amendments, is still in effect.

“Initially, our office got phone calls and emails about (the board),” Summers said, “because many of the public didn’t realize the trustees were elected.”

The four-year PHC seats held by John M. Freeze, Georganne P. Syler and Emily Tuschoff Collins expire in April.

County voters will also fill the remaining two years of the unexpired term of Patricia Ray, who resigned in late 2019. Diane Howard was appointed to fill Ray’s seat until April’s election.

Summers said only the PHC’s director, Jane Wernsman, is in a non-elected role as the County Commission makes an annual appointment to that job.

“In the past few weeks, though, we haven’t had more inquiries about the (PHC) board,” Summers said.

Summers said only candidacy filings for the PHC Board and the Cape Special Road District are made at her office for the April vote.