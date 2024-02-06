Cape County boy writes letter, hears from President Donald Trump

Rhett Huckstep never doubted he would hear from President Donald Trump.
The 8-year-old boy, a third-grader at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Jackson, wrote a letter to Trump this summer.
"Your a good President. And I love History too. Your friend Rhett Huckstep," he wrote.
In October, he received a letter from Trump on White House stationary, said Blair Huckstep, Rhett's mother.
Blair said initially she wasn't sure of the authenticity of the response.
"I actually thought that maybe my husband (Zach) sent him a letter," she recalled.
But she quickly learned the letter was from the president.
Blair said she and her husband are proud of their son, who decided on his own to write the president.
She said it was a "big, positive gesture" for Trump to respond to her son's letter.
So why did Rhett write the president?
"I wanted him to know me better," said Rhett, who told the president in his letter he was from Cape Girardeau County, and he would be in third grade this fall.
In a telephone interview after school Wednesday, Rhett said he would like to visit the White House one day.
He added he likes to read about the nation's presidents.
Rhett, who his mother said is named in part after a character in the "Gone With the Wind" movie, said one of his favorite history books deals with the Declaration of Independence and the "different types of people" associated with that document.
In his letter to Rhett, dated Oct. 12, Trump thanked the boy for "your wonderful letter."
Trump wrote, "Mrs. Trump and I are inspired by your kind words and support we receive from thoughtful young students like you across America."
The president said, "Our nation's bright future relies upon your leadership, commitment and character. Do your best each day, enjoy learning and never, ever give up.
"Always remember, you have family members, teachers and others who love you, who care about you and who are there to help you realize your God-given talent. Think big and dream bigger. Together, we will create a better and brighter future for you and your family," the signed letter stated.
