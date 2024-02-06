Cape County boy writes letter, hears from President Donald Trump

Rhett Huckstep never doubted he would hear from President Donald Trump.

The 8-year-old boy, a third-grader at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Jackson, wrote a letter to Trump this summer.

"Your a good President. And I love History too. Your friend Rhett Huckstep," he wrote.

In October, he received a letter from Trump on White House stationary, said Blair Huckstep, Rhett's mother.

Blair said initially she wasn't sure of the authenticity of the response.

The letter that Rhett Huckstep received from President Donald Trump is shown in a frame Thursday. Fred Lynch

"I actually thought that maybe my husband (Zach) sent him a letter," she recalled.

But she quickly learned the letter was from the president.

Blair said she and her husband are proud of their son, who decided on his own to write the president.

She said it was a "big, positive gesture" for Trump to respond to her son's letter.