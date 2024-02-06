Cape County board drops mandate, but still recommends masks

In a unanimous vote Monday, the four members of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees rescinded their order requiring face coverings in public places and replaced it with a statement saying the board continues to “strongly recommend” face mask use.

The change is effective immediately, but board members said businesses, schools and other public venues can still require face masks if they so choose.

“There are still mask mandates out there,” board member John Freeze said. “I don’t want the public to think they’re not required to wear masks anymore. If a store says you have to wear a mask to enter, the public needs to respect that.”

Nurse Rachel Thornsberry puts a bandage on Nancy Palmeri after she received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a SoutheastHEALTH vaccination clinic Jan. 20 at Jackson Civic Center. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com, file

The board’s meeting, called specifically to consider the mask order, took place online and was watched by about 50 people, several of whom submitted comments saying the only reason some schools and businesses have required face masks is because of the health board’s order.

However, organizations such as the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the U.S. Department of Labor have issued guidelines recommending face masks as a tool to reduce coronavirus infections and deaths.

“Just because Cape Girardeau County’s mask mandate may go away, there will still be circumstances in the county where masks will continue to be mandated,” said Dr. John Russell, who serves as the county health department’s medical director.

The board issued its initial face covering order in July and reaffirmed it in October while saying it could be rescinded or amended based on coronavirus positivity test rates, case counts and the availability of COVID-19 vaccine.

At that time, the board said the order could be modified if the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county fell below 200 per day over a two-week period and if the county’s two-week average positivity test rate fell below 5%.