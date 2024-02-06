Cape County benefits from lower 2021 workers' comp cost

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Monday to accept an adjustment of nearly $50,000 in the county's 2021 workers' compensation cost -- in the county's favor.

"We received our annual work comp invoice for 2021 and the premium came in at $124,368, which is a 38.3% reduction in our premium from last year," county payroll director Gina Snyder told the commissioners during their Monday morning meeting.

"It's definitely going in the right direction," said Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, who attributed much of the premium reduction to the county's ongoing training programs and implementation of policies designed to improve on-the-job safety.

This year, workers' compensation coverage cost the county approximately $172,000.

"And three years ago, I think we were at $325,000 because of some injuries we had," First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said. "We had to do something, so we implemented safety programs in the sheriff's department and the county highway department."

Those programs, Koeper said, have made a big difference.

"I think our whole county organization has done a great job decreasing injury accidents. I'm very proud of that," he said. "Our goal has always been safety. We want all of our workers to go home with the same amount of fingers and toes they came to work with. That's our primary goal."

Playgrounds, bridges and aerial photography

Last week, commission members gave their consent to proceed with replacement of a pair of bridges on county roads 420 and 436. At Monday's meeting, Koeper said he received word the bridge replacements have been endorsed by the Missouri Department of Transportation and the work qualifies for funding through a state bridge replacement program.