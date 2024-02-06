All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 16, 2020

Cape County Assessor's Office planning aerial photography project

If you see a small, low-flying aircraft circling Cape Girardeau County for several days next spring, smile ... it could be taking your picture. The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday authorized County Assessor Bob Adams to obtain bids to have aerial photographs taken of every square foot of the county’s 586 square miles (which comes out to more than 16.3 billion square feet)...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
This screen capture from the Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office website illustrates a section of aerial photography taken several years ago. This view illustrates the 300 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau and includes overhead views of the Marquette Tower in the upper left, the KFVS12 building (producing the long shadow), and the Southeast Missourian in the lower right. An updated set of aerial photos set for next spring will provide greater detail and 360-degree views of every property in the county.
This screen capture from the Cape Girardeau County Assessor's Office website illustrates a section of aerial photography taken several years ago. This view illustrates the 300 block of Broadway in Cape Girardeau and includes overhead views of the Marquette Tower in the upper left, the KFVS12 building (producing the long shadow), and the Southeast Missourian in the lower right. An updated set of aerial photos set for next spring will provide greater detail and 360-degree views of every property in the county.Captured from capecounty.us/assessor.aspx

If you see a small, low-flying aircraft circling Cape Girardeau County for several days next spring, smile ... it could be taking your picture.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday authorized County Assessor Bob Adams to obtain bids to have aerial photographs taken of every square foot of the county’s 586 square miles (which comes out to more than 16.3 billion square feet).

Only one company, EagleView Technologies out of Rochester, New York, is expected to bid on the project. The county has worked with EagleView on three other aerial mapping projects since 2009.

The aerial images will help the assessor’s field employees work remotely from the office or their homes as they work on mapping and property assessment projects.

“It helps us with our field reviews,” Adams said. “We’re asked by the state to do a complete review every two years and with staffing and funding the way it is, it can take more than a two-year cycle to complete the review.”

Aerial photos will be combined with maps of property lines.

“This allows us to really compare from one year to another and help us find changes in properties,” Adams said. “We’ve found changes to several properties in the past by doing this. It’s very beneficial.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Next spring’s photography flights will probably be scheduled in March, Adams said, when there are fewer leaves on trees to obstruct ground views and the position of the sun will produce fewer shadows than at other times of the year.

According to Adams, EagleView is the only aerial photography service in the nation that not only provides images of whatever is directly below the aircraft, but also “oblique” images generated by four cameras mounted on various angles allowing for 360-degree views of any property.

“It will take about three days as they fly on a north, south, east, west grid at an altitude of about 3,000 feet producing high definition images,” he explained. “You can zero in so tight that you can read the name of a Frisbee.”

The project has an estimated price tag of $278,000. The cost, Adams said, is well worth it in terms of manpower savings and mapping accuracy.

“We’d do it more often if we could afford it,” he said. “We save up for this.”

A unique feature of the county’s agreement with EagleView, Adams said, is the company will provide “emergency” photography if necessary.

“If we have a tornado come through the county or another natural disaster, they guarantee they’ll fly our disaster area within 24 hours and within 72 hours we’ll have complete imagery in our hands,” he said. “We can do damage assessment from that imagery and that can help speed up the recovery process for the public.”

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Jackson chamber presents future plans at Partner Appreciatio...
NewsOct. 9
Gun Violence Task Force meeting highlights hurdles Cape scho...
NewsOct. 8
Jackson providing competitive employee wages, HR group says ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
NewsOct. 8
Airport Advisory Board reveals grand opening attendance estimates, welcomes new member
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
NewsOct. 8
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
NewsOct. 7
Cape Girardeau's Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, legacy of Jimmy Carter
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at historic theater venue
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy