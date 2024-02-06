Cape County Assessor's Office planning aerial photography project

If you see a small, low-flying aircraft circling Cape Girardeau County for several days next spring, smile ... it could be taking your picture.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday authorized County Assessor Bob Adams to obtain bids to have aerial photographs taken of every square foot of the county’s 586 square miles (which comes out to more than 16.3 billion square feet).

Only one company, EagleView Technologies out of Rochester, New York, is expected to bid on the project. The county has worked with EagleView on three other aerial mapping projects since 2009.

The aerial images will help the assessor’s field employees work remotely from the office or their homes as they work on mapping and property assessment projects.

“It helps us with our field reviews,” Adams said. “We’re asked by the state to do a complete review every two years and with staffing and funding the way it is, it can take more than a two-year cycle to complete the review.”

Aerial photos will be combined with maps of property lines.

“This allows us to really compare from one year to another and help us find changes in properties,” Adams said. “We’ve found changes to several properties in the past by doing this. It’s very beneficial.”