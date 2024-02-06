Cape County assessor pleased with online property filing

Cape Girardeau County Assessor Bob Adams says he couldn’t be happier with the percentage of online personal property forms that have been filed so far this year.
As of Monday, Adams said 37.6% of the county’s residents had filed their assessment reports online, up from 25% in early March 2019.
He said of the county’s 36,291 property owners, 24,289, or nearly 67%, had submitted their annual personal property forms as of Friday either online, by mail or in person.
Adams said the filing deadline has been extended until April 1. Assessment forms filed after April 1 are subject to a late-filing penalty.
Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.