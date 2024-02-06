Cape County assessor pleased with online property filing

He said of the county’s 36,291 property owners, 24,289, or nearly 67%, had submitted their annual personal property forms as of Friday either online, by mail or in person.

Adams said the filing deadline has been extended until April 1. Assessment forms filed after April 1 are subject to a late-filing penalty.

