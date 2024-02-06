Cape County assessor pleased with growing number of e-filings

More people are filing their personal property assessment lists online than ever before in Cape Girardeau County.

And that makes County Assessor Bob Adams smile.

“We couldn’t be happier,” he said Monday when he reported an online filing percentage of nearly 44.3% during the first four months of 2021. That number will likely increase a few percentage points as late filings are submitted throughout the rest of the year.

“We are at the goal we hoped for,” Adams said.

As of Monday, 13,264 filings had been received through the online portal set up through the assessor’s office website with 13,060 of those submitted by the end of April. That’s about 1,000 more than in all of 2020 and more than 4,300 more than were filed online in 2019.