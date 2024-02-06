Thousands of personal-property tax assessment lists will be arriving in Cape Girardeau County mailboxes starting today, but county Assessor Bob Adams hopes people won’t mail them back.

Instead, he is encouraging county residents to take advantage of the an electronic filing option through his office’s website.

“E-filing is quick and easy, saves tens of thousands of dollars and takes an enormous load off the staff,” Adams said.

This is the fourth year Cape Girardeau County has offered e-filing as an option for reporting personal property to the assessor’s office. During the first two years, 2017 and 2018, participation hovered just below 15%, but last year the assessor’s office aggressively promoted e-filing and increased the participation rate to nearly 27%.

“My goal is to get it up to the 40 to 50% range,” Adams said. “That will dramatically impact our budget.”