Cape County assessment notices being sent

Beginning the first week in June, the Cape Girardeau County Assessor’s Office will mail notices of a property-value increase to property owners. No notices will be mailed for a decrease in value or unchanged value.
Every odd-numbered year, the county assessor is required by the state of Missouri to reassess property values, and in 2017, the assessor anticipates a property-value increase. Increased building cost, low interest rates and healthy resale values contribute. An increase does not automatically increase taxes.
Property owners who wish to dispute assessment results may make an appointment by calling (573) 243-3123.
