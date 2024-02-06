Cape County assessment forms will arrive soon

Cape Girardeau County residents should be receiving personal property assessment lists soon, said Assessor Bob Adams, and again this year, residents will have the option to file online.
The process remains largely unchanged from the previous two years, Adams said, and a card detailing the process will be included with the assessment lists.
To avoid penalties, filing must be completed by March 1, Adams said.
Online filing is available only to residential customers, Adams added.
Residents who are new to the county or who did not need to file a personal property return prior to this year, will need to call the office to have an account created, said chief appraiser Tony Smee.
The Assessor's office may be reached at (573) 243-2468 or assessor@capecounty.us.
Scott County Assessor Teresa Houchin said assessment lists from her office also have been mailed, and need to be returned before March 1 to avoid penalty. That office may be contacted at (573) 545-3535, or visited at 131 S. Winchester St. in Benton, Missouri.
