Cape County asked to help promote new Stars & Stripes region

This story is updated from its original version.

Cape Girardeau County was asked Monday, Sept. 25, to make a $2,500 quarterly commitment to not-for-profit Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation -- after authorizing legislation this spring approving creation of the 26-county area, plus the city of St. Louis, passed the Missouri General Assembly.

Jim W. Martin of Perryville, Missouri, identified as a "foundation facilitator," presented documentation to the County Commission and said all government entities in the region will be asked to participate financially and also provide a county liaison "to promote, enhance, celebrate and encourage the inculcation of the awe-inspiring history, heritage and God-given beauty of our nation's and Missouri's incomparable Stars & Stripes Historic Region."

Martin said, among other things, the foundation plans to use provided funds to secure standard and digital billboards.

"Those billboards are in the process of going up right now at all the major entry points to the region," said Martin, a Vietnam veteran, who added that the increased attention to the region has a goal of boosting tourism and educating younger people.

Perry and Scott counties are being asked to chip in $2,000 and $950, respectively, on a quarterly basis.