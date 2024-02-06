All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 26, 2023

Cape County asked to help promote new Stars & Stripes region

This story is updated from its original version. Cape Girardeau County was asked Monday, Sept. 25, to make a $2,500 quarterly commitment to not-for-profit Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation -- after authorizing legislation this spring approving creation of the 26-county area, plus the city of St. Louis, passed the Missouri General Assembly...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Jim W. Martin of Perryville, Missouri, right, speaks Monday, Sept. 25, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission about the new Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation and asked commissioners to support a contribution to the not-for-profit's work. Behind Martin are First District County Commissioner Paul Koeper, left, and County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.
Jim W. Martin of Perryville, Missouri, right, speaks Monday, Sept. 25, to the Cape Girardeau County Commission about the new Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation and asked commissioners to support a contribution to the not-for-profit's work. Behind Martin are First District County Commissioner Paul Koeper, left, and County Clerk Kara Clark Summers.Jeff Long

This story is updated from its original version.

Cape Girardeau County was asked Monday, Sept. 25, to make a $2,500 quarterly commitment to not-for-profit Stars & Stripes Historic Region Foundation -- after authorizing legislation this spring approving creation of the 26-county area, plus the city of St. Louis, passed the Missouri General Assembly.

Jim W. Martin of Perryville, Missouri, identified as a "foundation facilitator," presented documentation to the County Commission and said all government entities in the region will be asked to participate financially and also provide a county liaison "to promote, enhance, celebrate and encourage the inculcation of the awe-inspiring history, heritage and God-given beauty of our nation's and Missouri's incomparable Stars & Stripes Historic Region."

Martin said, among other things, the foundation plans to use provided funds to secure standard and digital billboards.

"Those billboards are in the process of going up right now at all the major entry points to the region," said Martin, a Vietnam veteran, who added that the increased attention to the region has a goal of boosting tourism and educating younger people.

Perry and Scott counties are being asked to chip in $2,000 and $950, respectively, on a quarterly basis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Of note

  • House Bill 130, introduced by Jefferson City Republican Rep. Dave Griffith, originally left Cape Girardeau County out of the designated Stars & Stripes Historic Region, an error Griffith corrected before the measure went up for a unanimous 157-0 vote in the state House.
  • Language in Griffith's final version of the bill includes the city of St. Louis and the following counties along the Interstate 55 corridor for recognition: Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Jefferson, Franklin, Crawford, Dent, Shannon, Oregon, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, St. Francois, Madison, Iron, Perry, Wayne, Reynolds, Bollinger, Scott, Mississippi, Stoddard, Ripley, Butler, Carter, New Madrid, Pemiscot and Dunklin.

Response

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy, a 1996 U.S. Naval Academy graduate who continues to serve as commanding officer of the Naval Reserves Fleet Logistics Center in Yokosuka, Japan, said the county will "await further information" about the foundation's plans.

"Cape County historically has been very supportive of veterans," he said.

Stars & Stripes Museum in Bloomfield, Missouri, honors the 1861 founding of the Stars & Stripes newspaper following a Civil War battle in the state.

NOTE: Stars & Stripes Historic Region is not part of the Stars & Stripes Museum and Jim Martin represents only the historic region and is not affiliated with the museum.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contr...
NewsOct. 17
Water main break repaired in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy