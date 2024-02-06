All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 5, 2021

Cape County Archive Center announces new hours

The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon. The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn. The center's new hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays...

Southeast Missourian
Archived records are stacked to the ceiling March 8, 2018, at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson.
Archived records are stacked to the ceiling March 8, 2018, at the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson.Southeast Missourian file

The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon.

The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The center's new hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

For more information, contact the center by phone at (573) 204-2331 or email at archive@capecounty.us.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy