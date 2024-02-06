Cape County Archive Center announces new hours

The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center announced new hours Thursday afternoon.
The archive center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, will now be open Mondays, according to a news release from director Marybeth Niederkorn.
The center's new hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, contact the center by phone at (573) 204-2331 or email at archive@capecounty.us.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.