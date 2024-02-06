Cape County approves 'emergency' reminder of new tax rate

Cape Girardeau County officials have approved an “emergency notification” to retailers and other businesses in the county, reminding them of a new sales tax that goes into effect Thursday.

Members of the County Commission approved the notification at their meeting Monday at the request of County Treasurer Roger Hudson. Hudson said he’s concerned businesses may not remember to adjust the amount of sales tax they charge their customers now that the Missouri Department of Revenue has stopped sending “courtesy” notifications of rate changes.

“This needs to be done rather quickly because of the situation the Department of Revenue has put us in,” Hutson told the commissioners.

Cape Girardeau County voters approved a half-cent (0.5%) law enforcement and safety sales tax in June with an Oct. 1 effective date. In the past, the Department of Revenue notified businesses of tax-rate changes, but discontinued the notifications earlier this year, leaving it up to taxpaying entities to proactively look up their tax rates on the department’s website.

The newspapers and chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Jackson “have been great getting the word out,” Hudson said. Still, he said he’s afraid as many as 10% of county businesses may not be aware of the tax-rate change.

With the County Commission’s approval, Hudson’s office will mail more than 11,500 postcards to businesses throughout the county this week reminding them of the new sales tax.

Businesses that do not collect and file the updated tax amount, Hudson said, will be billed retroactively by the Department of Revenue, resulting in an extra expense to the businesses and a tax revenue delay for the county.

The postcard notifications, First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said, are “an effort to help businesses out so they can start implementing the tax and not get caught later down the road.”