NewsSeptember 29, 2020
Cape County approves 'emergency' reminder of new tax rate
Cape Girardeau County officials have approved an “emergency notification” to retailers and other businesses in the county, reminding them of a new sales tax that goes into effect Thursday. Members of the County Commission approved the notification at their meeting Monday at the request of County Treasurer Roger Hudson. ...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Cape Girardeau County officials have approved an “emergency notification” to retailers and other businesses in the county, reminding them of a new sales tax that goes into effect Thursday.

Members of the County Commission approved the notification at their meeting Monday at the request of County Treasurer Roger Hudson. Hudson said he’s concerned businesses may not remember to adjust the amount of sales tax they charge their customers now that the Missouri Department of Revenue has stopped sending “courtesy” notifications of rate changes.

“This needs to be done rather quickly because of the situation the Department of Revenue has put us in,” Hutson told the commissioners.

Cape Girardeau County voters approved a half-cent (0.5%) law enforcement and safety sales tax in June with an Oct. 1 effective date. In the past, the Department of Revenue notified businesses of tax-rate changes, but discontinued the notifications earlier this year, leaving it up to taxpaying entities to proactively look up their tax rates on the department’s website.

The newspapers and chambers of commerce in Cape Girardeau and Jackson “have been great getting the word out,” Hudson said. Still, he said he’s afraid as many as 10% of county businesses may not be aware of the tax-rate change.

With the County Commission’s approval, Hudson’s office will mail more than 11,500 postcards to businesses throughout the county this week reminding them of the new sales tax.

Businesses that do not collect and file the updated tax amount, Hudson said, will be billed retroactively by the Department of Revenue, resulting in an extra expense to the businesses and a tax revenue delay for the county.

The postcard notifications, First District Commissioner Paul Koeper said, are “an effort to help businesses out so they can start implementing the tax and not get caught later down the road.”

“If they don’t get the word and a whole month passes without collecting (the tax), they’ll be on the hook,” Hudson said. By making sure tax rates are adjusted Thursday, the treasurer said, “it’s saving them money and it’s collecting our tax ahead of time.”

In addition to reminding businesses of the sales-tax increase, the postcards will also include instructions business owners can use to verify sales- and use-tax rates on the Department of Revenue website.

Cape Girardeau County businesses and retailers can determine their new sales tax rate on the Missouri Department of Revenue website, mytax.mo.gov.

CARES Act expenditures

In other business Monday, the County Commission approved a request from County Collector Barbara Gholson to add two temporary full-time employees to her staff from Oct. 19 through the end of the year.

The additional employees, to be funded through the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act fund, will enable the collector’s office to staff a second work location in the Cape Girardeau County Administrative Building. By doing so, Gholson said the collector’s office can continue operating if staff at either location should need to be quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic.

County commissioners Monday also approved a motion to reimburse the county’s seven rural fire protection districts — Fruitland, Gordonville, East County, Millersville, Delta, North County and Whitewater — up to $3,000 each for qualified purchases of personal protective equipment. The reimbursements will be payable upon the submission of paid receipts for PPE purchased between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020, and will be paid from the county’s CARES Act fund.

