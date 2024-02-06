Voters in Cape Girardeau County have until Wednesday to complete a request to vote by mail in the June 2 election with an absentee ballot.

About twice as many absentee ballots have been cast in Cape Girardeau County this year compared to past April elections, according to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, and the window for absentee voting remains open.

To qualify for absentee voting, applicants must select one of six reasons for requesting an absentee ballot.

One of the options listed on the absentee ballot request form is “incapacity or confinement due to an illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability,” but Summers reminded voters it is their responsibility to read which of the six options apply, if any.

“They’re the ones that are signing the request form and the affidavit that they’re applying for this [absentee] ballot,” Summers said.