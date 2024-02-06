Voters in Cape Girardeau County have until Wednesday to complete a request to vote by mail in the June 2 election with an absentee ballot.
About twice as many absentee ballots have been cast in Cape Girardeau County this year compared to past April elections, according to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, and the window for absentee voting remains open.
To qualify for absentee voting, applicants must select one of six reasons for requesting an absentee ballot.
One of the options listed on the absentee ballot request form is “incapacity or confinement due to an illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability,” but Summers reminded voters it is their responsibility to read which of the six options apply, if any.
“They’re the ones that are signing the request form and the affidavit that they’re applying for this [absentee] ballot,” Summers said.
Summers said many voters were already voting absentee when Gov. Mike Parson postponed the election from April 7 to June due to the coronavirus, and any absentee ballot prior to the rescheduling will still be counted and there is no need to request a second absentee ballot for the rescheduled date.
All voters wishing to receive an absentee ballot via mail must have their request into the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office by no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. In-person absentee voting is also available until 5 p.m. June 1 in the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office.
First-time voters who have registered online and have not shown an ID must include a copy of their identification with their request for an absentee ballot, Summers said, and anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the county clerk’s office.
Summers described this election as unlike any other she has experienced, and said she will be interested to see what impact the rescheduled election date will have on voter turnout.
The county has worked to obtain protective shields for each of the county’s 31 polling places among other efforts to provide protection and disinfection at the polls.
“We’re just trying to give people the options that we have available to us by law so that they feel comfortable voting,” she said.
