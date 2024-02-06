All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 18, 2020

Cape County approaches Wednesday deadline to request absentee ballot by mail

Voters in Cape Girardeau County have until Wednesday to complete a request to vote by mail in the June 2 election with an absentee ballot. About twice as many absentee ballots have been cast in Cape Girardeau County this year compared to past April elections, according to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, and the window for absentee voting remains open...

Ben Matthews
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger votes on Election Day on April 2, 2019, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Former Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger votes on Election Day on April 2, 2019, at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

Voters in Cape Girardeau County have until Wednesday to complete a request to vote by mail in the June 2 election with an absentee ballot.

About twice as many absentee ballots have been cast in Cape Girardeau County this year compared to past April elections, according to County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, and the window for absentee voting remains open.

To qualify for absentee voting, applicants must select one of six reasons for requesting an absentee ballot.

One of the options listed on the absentee ballot request form is “incapacity or confinement due to an illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or disability,” but Summers reminded voters it is their responsibility to read which of the six options apply, if any.

“They’re the ones that are signing the request form and the affidavit that they’re applying for this [absentee] ballot,” Summers said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Summers said many voters were already voting absentee when Gov. Mike Parson postponed the election from April 7 to June due to the coronavirus, and any absentee ballot prior to the rescheduling will still be counted and there is no need to request a second absentee ballot for the rescheduled date.

All voters wishing to receive an absentee ballot via mail must have their request into the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office by no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday. In-person absentee voting is also available until 5 p.m. June 1 in the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office.

First-time voters who have registered online and have not shown an ID must include a copy of their identification with their request for an absentee ballot, Summers said, and anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the county clerk’s office.

Summers described this election as unlike any other she has experienced, and said she will be interested to see what impact the rescheduled election date will have on voter turnout.

The county has worked to obtain protective shields for each of the county’s 31 polling places among other efforts to provide protection and disinfection at the polls.

“We’re just trying to give people the options that we have available to us by law so that they feel comfortable voting,” she said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy