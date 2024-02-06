All sections
September 20, 2023

Cape County Alpacas set to open Sept. 30

National alpaca day is Tuesday, Sept. 26, and officials at Cape County Alpacas will celebrate with a grand opening. On Saturday, Sept. 30, Cape County Alpacas will have its grand opening event. The event will be held at 1669 County Road 327 in Cape Girardeau. Guests will have up to six hours to get their alpaca fix from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford
story image illustation

National alpaca day is Tuesday, Sept. 26, and officials at Cape County Alpacas will celebrate with a grand opening.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Cape County Alpacas will have its grand opening event. The event will be held at 1669 County Road 327 in Cape Girardeau. Guests will have up to six hours to get their alpaca fix from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly event. Guests will be able to see the animals up close, feel the soft alpaca fleece, feed the animals and take photos with them. Along with the animals, there will be vendors to visit as well as demonstrations throughout the day.

The Cape County Alpacas farm store will be open and filled with products pertaining to and from alpacas.

For more information on Cape County Alpacas, visit www.capecountyalpacas.com or its Facebook page.


Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

