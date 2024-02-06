Cape County Alpacas set to open Sept. 30

This is a free, family-friendly event. Guests will be able to see the animals up close, feel the soft alpaca fleece, feed the animals and take photos with them. Along with the animals, there will be vendors to visit as well as demonstrations throughout the day.

The Cape County Alpacas farm store will be open and filled with products pertaining to and from alpacas.

For more information on Cape County Alpacas, visit www.capecountyalpacas.com or its Facebook page.