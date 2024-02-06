Cape County adopts prescription drug database plan

Cape Girardeau County soon will join more than 30 Missouri counties in adding a prescription-drug monitoring program.

Cape Girardeau County’s program is slated to take effect later this year.

The countywide program differs from the statewide program enacted by Gov. Eric Greitens in July, as the county program enters dispensed controlled-substance prescriptions into a database accessible by any pharmacy participating in the database.

Greitens’ measure is a closed database that tracks physicians’ written prescriptions but does not give a pharmacist an indication of whether a patient recently has filled another prescription.

Abe Funk of John’s Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau said he sees a problem with Greitens’ monitoring program.

Funk called Greitens’ program “a great PR move” but said it does nothing to help those pharmacists with an individual who needs help.

“It’s a closed database, available to only one private company,” Funk said. “I can’t look when someone brings in a prescription I have a concern about, to know if there’s a problem.”

Jane Wernsman, Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department director, said the planning for the county’s prescription-drug monitoring program has taken about a year.

The health department, its board and the county commission began reviewing the invitation from St. Louis County early this year, Wernsman said.

Appriss Inc., a software company in Louisville, Kentucky, has a three-year contract with St. Louis County to provide the database, security and support, Wernsman said.

Cape Girardeau County would subscribe to that program via a user agreement, Wernsman said.

Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the driving force behind this ordinance is a need to address a “plague” of opioid-addicted patients across the state.

“Missouri is the only state that doesn’t have a statewide system,” Tracy said, which “makes us a magnet … for folks in other states who are trying to abuse the system, or ‘drug shop.’”

The county ordinance went through six drafts, Wernsman said, and was reviewed by the Greensfelder Law Firm of St. Louis.

Wernsman said Greensfelder gave the ordinance and user agreement their stamp of approval.

Information sessions held May 12 and June 8 were attended by physicians, pharmacists and other health-care professionals, as well as law-enforcement officials and first responders.

“[There was] an overwhelming response in support of the ordinance,” Wernsman said.

The ordinance and user agreement passed unanimously at Monday’s county commission meeting and will go before the St. Louis County Health Department for its approval.

Wernsman said Cape Girardeau County’s health department already has sent drafts of the ordinance and agreement to St. Louis County “and to our knowledge have passed their approval.”

Under the user agreement, the Cape Girardeau County Health Department would be a subscriber to the St. Louis County program, and users would include dispensers — that is, pharmacies or pharmacists dispensing Schedule II, III or IV controlled substances.

There are exemptions, Wernsman said, to the mandated reporting.

Hospitals prescribing controlled substances for inpatient care or at time of discharge would be exempt, as would be practitioners in an alcohol or drug-abuse treatment facility.

Wernsman said the reporting process contains manuals and guidelines, including step-by-step directions for a dispenser to register and add delegates if desired.

The prescription-drug monitoring program has a cost, Wernsman said. A three-year contract is in place between St. Louis County and Appriss, she said.