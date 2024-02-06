All sections
NewsJanuary 8, 2021
Cape County adds six to coronavirus death toll
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday. Cape Girardeau County has experienced 125 total deaths because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County health officials reported 74 new cases Thursday. However, the county’s 1,660 active cases are down 11 from Wednesday’s reporting...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Cape Girardeau County has experienced 125 total deaths because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County health officials reported 74 new cases Thursday. However, the county’s 1,660 active cases are down 11 from Wednesday’s reporting.

As of Thursday morning, the Cape Girardeau School District has 17 COVID-positive students and 40 in quarantine. The Jackson School District reported 14 positives — three students and 11 staff — and 71 in quarantine — 59 students and 12 staff.

Scott County Health Department reported 19 new cases, with 107 people recovered, which brings the number of active cases down to 917. No new deaths were reported.

Stoddard County health officials reported 20 more cases, and Bollinger County reported 12. Perry County did not report an update Thursday.

In Illinois, Union County totals continue to rise with 40 more cases, while Alexander County recorded only one additional case.

Updated virus numbers as of Thursday in area counties were:

  • Bollinger: 1,262 total cases, 65 active cases, 15 deaths.
  • Cape Girardeau: 8,168 total cases, 1,660 active cases, 125 deaths.
  • Perry: 2,199 total cases, 76 active cases, 26 deaths. (No report Thursday)
  • Stoddard: 2,759 total cases, 121 active cases, 60 deaths.
  • Scott: 3,862 total cases, 917 active cases, 68 deaths.
  • Alexander, Illinois: 355 total cases, 31 active cases, five deaths.
  • Union, Illinois: 1,797 total cases, 598 active cases, 25 deaths.
