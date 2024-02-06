Cape County adds six to coronavirus death toll

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported six more coronavirus-related deaths Thursday.

Cape Girardeau County has experienced 125 total deaths because of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. County health officials reported 74 new cases Thursday. However, the county’s 1,660 active cases are down 11 from Wednesday’s reporting.

As of Thursday morning, the Cape Girardeau School District has 17 COVID-positive students and 40 in quarantine. The Jackson School District reported 14 positives — three students and 11 staff — and 71 in quarantine — 59 students and 12 staff.

Scott County Health Department reported 19 new cases, with 107 people recovered, which brings the number of active cases down to 917. No new deaths were reported.