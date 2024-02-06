Cape County adding about two dozen coronavirus cases each day

Cape Girardeau County continued its trend from most of this week, adding about two dozen COVID-19 cases each day.
Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 22 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total case count of the disease associated with coronavirus to 861. Fifteen of the new cases were in Cape Girardeau, while five were in Jackson and two were elsewhere in the county. Six hundred eighty-eight county residents have recovered from the virus, and six deaths have been attributed to it.
Friday's new cases followed 23 new cases Thursday -- 12 in Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.
By age group, those 20 to 29 by far account for the most virus cases in the county -- 243 total cases with 35 of those still active. Case counts are relatively evenly spread out among six other age groups: 30 to 39, 114; 50 to 59, 105; 60 to 69, 100; 40 to 49, 93; 10 to 19, 79; and 70 to 79, 75. Those in other age groups account for small numbers of cases in the county.
Scott County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases (561 total, 389 recoveries, 13 deaths).
Elsewhere in Missouri, Stoddard County reported 13 new cases (264 total, 228 recoveries, nine deaths), while Bollinger County reported three new cases (108 total, 93 recoveries, one death). No update was available from Perry County.
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported three new cases in Union County (371 total, 296 recoveries, 20 deaths) and no new cases in Alexander County (39 total, 36 recoveries, zero deaths).
