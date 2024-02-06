Cape County adding about two dozen coronavirus cases each day

Cape Girardeau County continued its trend from most of this week, adding about two dozen COVID-19 cases each day.

Officials with the county's Public Health Center reported 22 new cases Friday, pushing the county's total case count of the disease associated with coronavirus to 861. Fifteen of the new cases were in Cape Girardeau, while five were in Jackson and two were elsewhere in the county. Six hundred eighty-eight county residents have recovered from the virus, and six deaths have been attributed to it.

Friday's new cases followed 23 new cases Thursday -- 12 in Cape Girardeau, four in Jackson and seven elsewhere in the county.