NewsNovember 5, 2024

Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election

Cape Girardeau County sees a surge in absentee voting for the 2024 election, surpassing 2020 figures by over 1,000 votes, with significant in-person and mail ballot participation.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
story image illustation

Absentee votes in Cape Girardeau County have increased by more than 1,000 for the 2024 general election compared to 2020.

According to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, there have been 14,274 in-person absentee votes in Cape Girardeau County as of 10:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Summers states in an email to the Southeast Missourian there have also been 1,351 mail ballots with 229 outstanding for the 2024 general election.

The email states that there were 14,132 absentee votes including in-person and mail in November 2020.

