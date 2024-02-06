Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election

Absentee votes in Cape Girardeau County have increased by more than 1,000 for the 2024 general election compared to 2020.

According to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, there have been 14,274 in-person absentee votes in Cape Girardeau County as of 10:25 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5. Summers states in an email to the Southeast Missourian there have also been 1,351 mail ballots with 229 outstanding for the 2024 general election.