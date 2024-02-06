All sections
June 18, 2019

Cape Councilman Victor Gunn to resign July 8, moving out of ward

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Victor Gunn plans to resign July 8. The Ward 3 councilman made the announcement at Monday’s council meeting. Gunn was first elected in August 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Trent Summers, who moved out of the ward...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Victor Gunn
Victor Gunn

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Victor Gunn plans to resign July 8.

The Ward 3 councilman made the announcement at Monday’s council meeting.

Gunn was first elected in August 2014 to fill the unexpired term of Trent Summers, who moved out of the ward.

He was elected to a full, four-year term in April 2016. His term expires in April.

Gunn said he regrets not being able to finish his term, but “family comes first.”

The councilman said his wife no longer can navigate the stairs at their home. As a result, they plan to move to a one-level residence, which is outside Ward 3.

Gunn said, “I have had great neighbors.”

Mayor Bob Fox said, “I hate that it is happening like this.”

Gunn said he will attend his last scheduled council meeting July 1.

A former political consultant and campaign manager, he previously worked more than two decades in law enforcement with the Fairbanks Police Department in Alaska.

Local News
