NewsNovember 5, 2019

Cape Councilman Ryan Essex won't seek reelection

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Ryan Essex will not seek reelection next year. The Ward 5 councilman said in September he planned to run in the April election. But after Monday’s council meeting, Essex said he changed his mind. Essex, chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center, said he wants to concentrate on his professional duties, including the opportunity to serve on state committees dealing with mental health...

Mark Bliss
Cape Girardeau City Councilman Ryan Essex will not seek reelection next year.

The Ward 5 councilman said in September he planned to run in the April election. But after Monday’s council meeting, Essex said he changed his mind.

Essex, chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center, said he wants to concentrate on his professional duties, including the opportunity to serve on state committees dealing with mental health.

Essex was appointed by the council in May 2018 to fill the vacancy created by the election of Bob Fox as mayor. Voters then elected Essex in August 2018 to fill out the remainder of the unexpired term.

The filing period began Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 19 for the Wards 3,4 and 5 council seats.

If more than two candidates file for a council seat, a primary election will be held Feb. 4, city officials said.

The council election will be held April 7.

Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard, who was elected in April 2016, has said he plans to seek reelection.

Ward 3 is represented by Nate Thomas, who was appointed to the City Council seat in August following the resignation of Victor Gunn. Thomas said he plans to run for a full, four-year term.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

