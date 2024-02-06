Cape Councilman Ryan Essex won't seek reelection

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Ryan Essex will not seek reelection next year.

The Ward 5 councilman said in September he planned to run in the April election. But after Monday’s council meeting, Essex said he changed his mind.

Essex, chief operating officer with Gibson Recovery Center, said he wants to concentrate on his professional duties, including the opportunity to serve on state committees dealing with mental health.

Essex was appointed by the council in May 2018 to fill the vacancy created by the election of Bob Fox as mayor. Voters then elected Essex in August 2018 to fill out the remainder of the unexpired term.

The filing period began Oct. 22 and ends Nov. 19 for the Wards 3,4 and 5 council seats.