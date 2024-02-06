Cape Councilman Bowen to resign, take position with Florida university

Cape Girardeau City Councilman Wayne Bowen will resign from the council this summer to take a position with a Florida university.

The timing likely will allow the council to appoint someone to fill Bowen’s unexpired term rather than hold a special election, city attorney Eric Cunningham said Thursday. Bowen’s term ends in April 2018.

Bowen, who chairs the history department at Southeast Missouri State University, has been hired as director of interdisciplinary studies and a history professor at the University of Central Florida (UCF) in Orlando.

“It is a full-time administrative position,” he said. “I will not be teaching classes. I will be managing the interdisciplinary major, which has between 600 to 700 students on the campus.”

UCF is the second largest university in the nation by enrollment with more than 60,000 students, which includes those enrolled in online courses, Bowen said.

“The campus by itself is larger than Cape Girardeau in population,” he said. “It is a huge place.”

The Ward 6 councilman said he is looking forward to the administrative job.

“I have been teaching for 20 years, so I am open for a change,” he said.

Bowen said he will start his new job Aug. 1. He added he expects to remain in Cape Girardeau until the end of July.

“I will stay on the council as long as possible, certainly to the end of July,” he said.

Bowen said he informed city manager Scott Meyer and council members of the situation earlier this week.

Cunningham, the city attorney, said Bowen has to officially submit a letter of resignation.

Once that is done, the council will have 60 days to fill the position as spelled out in the city charter.

The appointed person would serve until the end of Bowen’s term, Cunningham said.

Candidates for the April election can file for office starting Oct. 24 and ending Nov. 21.

If more than two candidates file for a single position, a primary election will be Feb. 6, according to the city’s website.