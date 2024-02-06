Cape Council votes to reappoint Guard to economic development board

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to reappoint Councilman Robbie Guard to the not-for-profit Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development Inc. — SE MO REDI — Board of Directors at their meeting Monday, Dec. 19.

Mayor Stacy Kinder was absent from the meeting; mayor pro-tem Dan Presson presided in her absence.

The appointment is for a one-year term; Guard has served five terms previously for the organization

SE MO REDI recently "redeveloped" from its previous iteration Cape Girardeau Area Magnet. The organization provided a B Magazine article — a publication from rustmedia, an agency of Rust Communications, parent company to the Southeast Missourian — in October detailing its new strategic plan.

The group said a consulting team hired to help with the rebrand said the old Magnet model would not have the capacity to carry out a comprehensive economic plan to address what the article characterized as "sluggish" economic growth from 1990 to 2020.

SE MO REDI said it would provide an update to the plans and investment needs in the next edition of the magazine, slated to be released this month.

The executive director post has lacked a permanent leader since John Mehner vacated the position in 2021. In the B Magazine article, the organization said plans to hire a director were postponed, focusing instead on hiring a consultant to help analyze the study of the local economy over the past 30 years.

For most of its history, SE MO REDI was entirely publicly led, founded and comprised of both city and county funds and leadership. In 2021, the organization decided to open the door for private businesses to be involved in the process.