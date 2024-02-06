Cape council votes to increase funding for animal shelter

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to increase city funding for the local animal shelter.

Council members without comment unanimously approved a 3 percent increase in funding to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri for animal boarding, care and disposal.

City staff had recommended the increase, which raises the funding amount by $1,782, from $59,298 to just more than $61,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Under the agreement, the city will pay monthly installments to the Humane Society of just more than $5,000.

In 2017, the Humane Society, citing increased costs, requested the city increase its share of funding to $82,500 a year. City officials refused.

A rescued yorkie looks through the fencing of a kennel Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The council did not grant any increase in funding for fiscal 2017.

Council and city staff said at the time they wanted the Humane Society to provide a financial audit of the shelter. ï¿½Accountability and a tight budgetï¿½ are key factors in the decision to keep city funding at the current level, city manager Scott Meyer said last year.