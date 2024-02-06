All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 19, 2018

Cape council votes to increase funding for animal shelter

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to increase city funding for the local animal shelter. Council members without comment unanimously approved a 3 percent increase in funding to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri for animal boarding, care and disposal...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Terry Schnurbush carries a recently rescued dog to a kennel Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
Terry Schnurbush carries a recently rescued dog to a kennel Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to increase city funding for the local animal shelter.

Council members without comment unanimously approved a 3 percent increase in funding to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri for animal boarding, care and disposal.

City staff had recommended the increase, which raises the funding amount by $1,782, from $59,298 to just more than $61,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Under the agreement, the city will pay monthly installments to the Humane Society of just more than $5,000.

In 2017, the Humane Society, citing increased costs, requested the city increase its share of funding to $82,500 a year. City officials refused.

A rescued yorkie looks through the fencing of a kennel Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
A rescued yorkie looks through the fencing of a kennel Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The council did not grant any increase in funding for fiscal 2017.

Council and city staff said at the time they wanted the Humane Society to provide a financial audit of the shelter. ï¿½Accountability and a tight budgetï¿½ are key factors in the decision to keep city funding at the current level, city manager Scott Meyer said last year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under the new contract, the council agreed to allow the Humane Society to provide an annual financial audit reflecting its fiscal year, which is a calendar year unlike the city governmentï¿½s fiscal year.

The shelter handled 2,740 animals in 2017, Humane Society officials told the council earlier this month.

About a third of the animals came from within the City of Cape Girardeau last year, including 195 picked up by animal control officers and 748 brought in by city residents, shelter officials said at the June 4 council meeting.

A group of recently rescued Yorkies gather near a bowl of food Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
A group of recently rescued Yorkies gather near a bowl of food Jan. 2 at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The shelter received fewer animals last year than in 2016 when the shelter handled more than 3,100 dogs, cats and other animals.

Tracy Poston, Humane Society director, told the council at the June 4 meeting the organizationï¿½s spay and neutering program has reduced the number of animals handled by the shelter.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy