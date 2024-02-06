Cape council votes to increase funding for animal shelter

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to increase city funding for the local animal shelter.
Council members without comment unanimously approved a 3 percent increase in funding to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri for animal boarding, care and disposal.
City staff had recommended the increase, which raises the funding amount by $1,782, from $59,298 to just more than $61,000 for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Under the agreement, the city will pay monthly installments to the Humane Society of just more than $5,000.
In 2017, the Humane Society, citing increased costs, requested the city increase its share of funding to $82,500 a year. City officials refused.
The council did not grant any increase in funding for fiscal 2017.
Council and city staff said at the time they wanted the Humane Society to provide a financial audit of the shelter. ï¿½Accountability and a tight budgetï¿½ are key factors in the decision to keep city funding at the current level, city manager Scott Meyer said last year.
Under the new contract, the council agreed to allow the Humane Society to provide an annual financial audit reflecting its fiscal year, which is a calendar year unlike the city governmentï¿½s fiscal year.
The shelter handled 2,740 animals in 2017, Humane Society officials told the council earlier this month.
About a third of the animals came from within the City of Cape Girardeau last year, including 195 picked up by animal control officers and 748 brought in by city residents, shelter officials said at the June 4 council meeting.
The shelter received fewer animals last year than in 2016 when the shelter handled more than 3,100 dogs, cats and other animals.
Tracy Poston, Humane Society director, told the council at the June 4 meeting the organizationï¿½s spay and neutering program has reduced the number of animals handled by the shelter.
