Cape council votes to eliminate board of examiners

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to eliminate the board of examiners and allow city staff to handle construction-trades licensing tasks.

This marked the third time since February 2013 the Cape Girardeau City Council had considered such a move.

Past efforts failed because of opposition from the examiners.

This time, the council voted unanimously for an ordinance that eliminates the board despite opposition from the chairman of the board of examiners, Jeffrey Heise.

“You have a board that is fully manned,” Heise told the council.

Heise, who has served on the board since 2004, said board members hear from applicants and “make sure they are qualified” to take trades licensing exams.

“We feel we are the best option,” he told the council.

But deputy city manager Molly Hood said city staff members already review applicants’ credentials and experience in a particular construction trade before bringing the licensing applications to the board of examiners.

As a result, the board “seems sort of redundant,” she told the council.

City manager Scott Meyer said a number of cities have found it more efficient to leave the licensing task to city staff.