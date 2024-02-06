The Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to brighten Broadway.

The council awarded a contract to Cotner Electric Co. Inc. to replace the Broadway streetlights with new LED lights and fixtures designed to better illuminate the area.

Cotner submitted the low bid of just over $94,000, city engineer Casey Brunke said in an agenda report to the council.

The city plans to replace more than 50 high-pressure sodium lights over Broadway from Pacific to Spanish streets.

Brunke wrote the LED lights will result in lower power consumption and maintenance costs, and longer life, resulting in ï¿½substantial cost savings.ï¿½

City manager Scott Meyer said, ï¿½It is going to spread the light over a bigger area.ï¿½ He added it should help illuminate the sidewalks.

The existing streetlights were part of the redesign of Broadway, which was completed in 2012.

The streetlights hang down over the middle of the street. But the limited illumination has prompted complaints from the public that Broadway from Pacific Street eastward is too dark.

Mayor Harry Rediger said plans for the new Broadway lighting show ï¿½a significant difference in lighting spread.ï¿½

Meyer said he did not have a timetable for when the project will be completed, adding it is ï¿½heavily weather dependent.ï¿½

In other action, the council endorsed a proposed tax-credit housing project and approved an agreement with a commercial developer on another project.

MACO Development of Clarkton, Missouri, wants to secure tax credits through the Missouri Housing Development Commission to build 50, two-bedroom apartments for senior citizens on a 6.8-acre site at 550 N. Silver Springs Road.

The proposed site is next to MACOï¿½s existing, tax-credit-financed apartment complex for senior citizens.