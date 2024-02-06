Cape council votes for Jefferson School site for aquatic center

Editor's Note: This story has been edited to correct the name of the parks director.

The Cape Girardeau City Council unanimously voted Monday to build and operate an indoor aquatic center near Jefferson Elementary School in partnership with the local school district.

The city has pledged $6 million toward building the facility. That money would come from a parks and stormwater tax approved by voters last April.

School officials are looking at contributing another $4 million for construction.

But council members cautioned the project depends upon voters approving a school bond issue this April.

The school board will consider approving the partnership and site when it votes next week on placing a bond issue on the ballot.

An aquatics committee, comprised of representatives of the city and public school system, voted 4-2 last month to recommend an aquatic center be constructed on a 17-acre site near Jefferson School in partnership with the school district.

But questions remain over how much money it will take to construct such a facility.

Parks and recreation director Julia Jones said in a written report to the council the committee favors a 31,100-square-foot facility that would cost about $13 million to build. Additional funding would be needed to construct such a facility, she said.

Council members did not discuss that price tag during the meeting.

But council members said the school district is the only entity that has agreed to partner with the city on the project, both in terms of construction and in sharing operating costs.

School officials have indicated the district would be willing to pay 40 percent of the operating costs.

Two community residents urged the council to step back and look for other potential partners before making a final decision on where to locate the aquatic center.

Cape Girardeau banker Percy Huston said it appeared city officials were on a “rapid pace” to make a decision. He said delaying a decision might allow time to secure additional financial partners.

David Cantrell said he worked to help pass the extension of the parks and stormwater tax last year. He said voters were told the aquatic center would serve the city, not just the school district.

“This is not what I had in mind. I don’t think it is what voters had in mind,” he said.