After years of discussion and debate, the Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday unanimously endorsed an aquatics project to build a new leisure pool at Jefferson Elementary and renovate the existing Central Municipal Pool facility.

Under the current timeline, the Jefferson facility would be completed in 2021 and the full project is projected for completion by fiscal year 2024-2025.

The two-pool concept will be a jointly-funded venture between the city’s parks department and the school district, and the city will pay $100,000 in additional annual expenses compared to the city’s current operational costs.

“That sounds like a lot, but consultants projected $750,000, so I think it’s a win,” Mayor Bob Fox said Monday. “We as leaders have to make a commitment to offer parks to our citizens, and the other people that come here, knowing the fact that there is always some kind of subsidy for it. It’s a service we offer for our community.”

The decision was made shortly after the City Council unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the use of unencumbered casino fund balances and future casino allocations to repay monies taken from the city’s emergency fund to cover costs associated with two city emergencies — a January cyberattack estimated to cost $360,000 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which is estimated to cost $4.5 million.

The city faced a deficit of $1.2 million prior to the two city emergencies this year largely due to Missouri’s lack of a use tax, Fox said. Many reductions were made to the city’s budget for FY2020-21 compared to previous fiscal years.

A first reading of the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year was also heard during the meeting, and praises were given to former finance director John Richbourg who returned from retirement to assist with the city’s financial situations.