Cape council to vote on rezoning request for apartment development

The Cape Girardeau City Council will vote today on a request to rezone a longtime mobile-home park, clearing the way for development of an apartment complex.

The council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the issue before voting on the rezoning request.

Property owner Brad Schlosser is removing the mobile homes at the Star Vue Mobile Home Park at 1927 N. Kingshighway and plans to build a 40-unit apartment complex, city officials said.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin said the land is zoned for mobile homes. Schlosser has requested the site be rezoned as an R-4, or medium density multifamily residential, district.

Cape Girardeau’s planning and zoning commission first reviewed the rezoning request in August. Several property owners from an adjacent subdivision opposed the zoning change.

Opponents expressed concern the R-4 maximum building height and minimum setback rules would “create an adverse effect on their use and enjoyment of their properties,” Shrimplin wrote in an agenda report to the city council.

On Oct. 11, the planning and zoning commission approved the rezoning request after Schlosser and the adjacent property owners reached an agreement, Shrimplin said.