Cape Council to vote on cost-sharing plan for indoor batting facility

The Cape Girardeau City Council will vote Monday on a plan for the city and Southeast Missouri State University to share in the cost of building an indoor batting facility.

In April 2016, the city approved spending almost $1 million for improvements to Capaha Field and a sculpture for a city roundabout, with the university contributing a similar amount.

The two projects combined carried an estimated cost of more than $1.9 million.

Under the original agreement, Southeast planned to foot the bill for a batting facility. But school officials have proposed the city share the cost, according to city parks and recreation director Julia Thompson.

Thompson said the initial Capaha Field improvements project, which included installation of artificial turf and a new digital scoreboard, came in under budget at $1.47 million.

That left a fund balance of $365,570, which would cover the estimated $320,400 cost of constructing the hitting facility adjacent to Capaha Field, Thompson said.

The amended agreement calls for the city and university to split that cost, she wrote in an agenda report to the City Council.

The agreement also stipulates the city's total contribution to the Capaha Field improvements and the indoor batting facility will not exceed the city's original $920,000 contribution.