NewsNovember 17, 2020

Cape Council to use nearly $750,000 in CARES Act money for public safety

In an emergency measure Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to spend $747,855 to cover the purchase and installation of mobile radios for both the city fire and police departments. “These radios will allow us to go outside (municipal) boundaries (especially) during the pandemic and will enhance radio communications,” said city manager Scott Meyer, noting the funding must be utilized by June 30...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

In an emergency measure Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to spend $747,855 to cover the purchase and installation of mobile radios for both the city fire and police departments.

“These radios will allow us to go outside (municipal) boundaries (especially) during the pandemic and will enhance radio communications,” said city manager Scott Meyer, noting the funding must be utilized by June 30.

COVID-19 update

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman joined the meeting by telephone to report what she called “exponential” increases in coronavirus cases over the past month and especially in the past two weeks. All told, the county has had 4,538 cases with 77% recoveries.

A total of 1,000 cases are considered active in Cape Girardeau County. The death count remains at 60.

Most concerning, said Wernsman, is the 14-day “rolling” case count.

“We’ve had 1,249 cases in the past two weeks, with well over 100 cases the past couple of days,” she said.

The positivity rate is 26.9% in the county, significantly above the 23.5% state rate.

The coronavirus is hitting home with the City Council as Mayor Bob Fox tested positive for COVID on Nov. 9 and is now under quarantine at his residence.

Fourth Ward Councilman Robbie Guard, chairing the meeting as mayor pro tempore in lieu of Fox, suggested residents need to consider calling out those who are unmasked.

“Maybe we need some social pressuring,” said Guard, adding people “have gotten tired of COVID,” citing a recent event in which “60 or 70” people were exposed to the coronavirus at a local wedding.

First Ward Councilman Dan Presson suggested consideration of a city-imposed limit on the number of people who may socially gather.

“Since we are the hub of Southeast Missouri, it is imperative we are vigilant about this,” he said.

No action was formally proposed.

Wernsman said the county health department’s board has a meeting scheduled for noon Wednesday and, in view of the jump in COVID cases, the session will be held via Zoom.

The board voted Oct. 27 to extend the face covering order and will consider lifting it if the positivity rate falls below 5% for a two-week period and if the rolling 14-day case count falls below 200 for two weeks.

Neither of those conditions has been met.

The health board also promises to lift the order if a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available to the general public.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the National Guard will hold another drive-through COVID testing opportunity Thursday in Arena Park, she said.

Other action

Councilman Guard presented a “16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation” to the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau, the Honorable Young Men’s Club and a representative of law enforcement.

“We are saddened to say 48 states have lower rates of murder by their partners than does Missouri,” said Zonta member Cheryl Mothes, a financial adviser.

Appointments

  • Richard Fehr of Ward 4 was named to a full term on the Liquor License Review Board while David Schaffner of Ward 3 was named as an alternate.

The board hears appeals regarding the denial, suspension or revocation of a liquor license in the city.

  • Sophia Han of Ward 4 was named to the River Campus Board of Managers.
  • Meghan Harville of Ward 3 was named to a partial term, expiring Oct. 29, on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

