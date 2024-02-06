In an emergency measure Monday, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted to spend $747,855 to cover the purchase and installation of mobile radios for both the city fire and police departments.

“These radios will allow us to go outside (municipal) boundaries (especially) during the pandemic and will enhance radio communications,” said city manager Scott Meyer, noting the funding must be utilized by June 30.

COVID-19 update

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman joined the meeting by telephone to report what she called “exponential” increases in coronavirus cases over the past month and especially in the past two weeks. All told, the county has had 4,538 cases with 77% recoveries.

A total of 1,000 cases are considered active in Cape Girardeau County. The death count remains at 60.

Most concerning, said Wernsman, is the 14-day “rolling” case count.

“We’ve had 1,249 cases in the past two weeks, with well over 100 cases the past couple of days,” she said.

The positivity rate is 26.9% in the county, significantly above the 23.5% state rate.

The coronavirus is hitting home with the City Council as Mayor Bob Fox tested positive for COVID on Nov. 9 and is now under quarantine at his residence.

Fourth Ward Councilman Robbie Guard, chairing the meeting as mayor pro tempore in lieu of Fox, suggested residents need to consider calling out those who are unmasked.

“Maybe we need some social pressuring,” said Guard, adding people “have gotten tired of COVID,” citing a recent event in which “60 or 70” people were exposed to the coronavirus at a local wedding.

First Ward Councilman Dan Presson suggested consideration of a city-imposed limit on the number of people who may socially gather.

“Since we are the hub of Southeast Missouri, it is imperative we are vigilant about this,” he said.