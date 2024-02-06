The Cape Girardeau City Council plans to slow the selection process to choose a replacement for Ward 6 Councilman Wayne Bowen until after he resigns officially, Mayor Harry Rediger said Friday.

Five people have expressed interest in taking a seat on the Cape Girardeau City Council. The latest is part-time Cape Girardeau police officer Darin Hickey, who submitted a letter to city staff Friday.

The other applicants are retired banker Danny Essner, contractor Ed Thompson, insurance agent Douglas Spooler and grant writer and consultant Teresa Wilke.

Bowen is stepping down to take a position as director of interdisciplinary studies and a history professor at the University of Central Florida in Orlando.

City manager Scott Meyer said the selection process has slowed while the council waits for Bowen to submit his resignation letter. Bowen's last scheduled meeting as a council member will be July 24, Meyer said.

Rediger said Bowen requested the council wait until after his departure to hear from applicants.

Rediger said he expects Bowen to submit his resignation late this month.

The council likely will decide at Monday's meeting to hear from applicants at the Aug. 7 meeting with a view toward filling the seat at the Aug. 21 meeting, Rediger said.

That's a change from the council's earlier decision in June to hear from applicants in July and make the appointment in early August.

The appointed person will serve out the remainder of Bowen's term, which ends in April 2018.

Here is a breakdown of the candidates, based on letters they sent to the city:

Danny Essner

In a letter to the council, Essner wrote, "I am very passionate about Cape and cannot think of any better place to live, work and raise my family."

Essner said he has been "extensively involved in various community activities for many years."

He has served on the city's parks and recreation advisory board, parks and recreation foundation board, and on the board of directors of Old Town Cape downtown redevelopment group and the Cape Girardeau Area Magnet economic development organization.

"I have always enjoyed community involvement and would be honored to be considered for the seat being vacated by Wayne," Essner wrote.

Ed Thompson

Thompson, the owner of Thompson Construction & Consulting since 1976, said, "Cape Girardeau has a lot going for it and a great future, and I would like to be part of that future."

In a letter to the city, Thompson stressed his years of community service.

"I received a real education while serving on the Cape Girardeau Public School Board of Education in the 1980s and 1990s, serving as the board president twice," he wrote.