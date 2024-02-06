Cape council to reschedule meeting because of Trump visit

While the campaign rally is scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said he expects some Trump supporters will show up well in advance of the rally to assure themselves of getting seated when the doors open at 6 p.m.

Fox said as mayor he will be attending the rally. Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn, who is active in the local Republican Party, also will be at the rally, Fox said.

The Cape Girardeau council meeting is now scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 7.