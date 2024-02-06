Cape council to reschedule meeting because of Trump visit

The Cape Girardeau City Council has rescheduled its Monday meeting because of President Donald Trumpï¿½s planned rally at the Show Me Center.
But the rally wonï¿½t change the meeting schedule for the Jackson Board of Aldermen. The aldermen will meet at 6 p.m. Monday for their regular meeting.
While the campaign rally is scheduled for 9 p.m. Monday, Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said he expects some Trump supporters will show up well in advance of the rally to assure themselves of getting seated when the doors open at 6 p.m.
Fox said as mayor he will be attending the rally. Ward 3 Councilman Victor Gunn, who is active in the local Republican Party, also will be at the rally, Fox said.
The Cape Girardeau council meeting is now scheduled for 5 p.m. Nov. 7.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.