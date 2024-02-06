All sections
NewsSeptember 13, 2023
Cape council to hold special closed-session meeting
Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a special closed-session meeting Thursday, Sept. 14. A release from municipal officials said the videoconference meeting at 3:30 p.m. will involve a discussion with legal counsel. The announcement did not indicate the subject of the meeting...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a special closed-session meeting Thursday, Sept. 14.

A release from municipal officials said the videoconference meeting at 3:30 p.m. will involve a discussion with legal counsel. The announcement did not indicate the subject of the meeting.

Local News

