Cape council to hold special closed-session meeting

Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a special closed-session meeting Thursday, Sept. 14.
A release from municipal officials said the videoconference meeting at 3:30 p.m. will involve a discussion with legal counsel. The announcement did not indicate the subject of the meeting.
